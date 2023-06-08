Khloe Kardashian makes interesting confession about her relationship with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has made an interesting confession about her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Good American founder revealed she is still on good terms with her ex – who she split from after finding out he fathered a child with another woman.

However, the reality star vowed she will not get back with the basketball player – who she shares two children with.

Khloe said: “Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side.”

“What’s done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to ‘punish’ him because I’m not getting back with him.”

“There’s still boundaries, I’m definitely putting my foot down around a lot of things. No one’s just here chilling if there’s no kids involved.”

The 38-year-old continued: “These boundaries are so important to put into place with Tristan because we’ve done this song and dance a handful of times already.”

“I’ve gotten back with him after a cheating scandal so I don’t know if Tristan is under the impression, ‘Oh wow, OK, let’s just ride this out and eventually she’ll get back with me.’”

“I get why he would think that, so it’s my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise. I keep it very short and sweet and make sure he knows it’s always about the kids because it’s so easy to fall back into [habits]. I can’t let those old habits easily come into my life. It’s just not what I want.”

Speaking to her momager Kris Jenner, Khloe added: “It’s always about the kids, and that’s what it is. But we’re not just hanging out by ourselves.”

It comes after she slammed speculation she was back with Tristan, after she was spotted attending an LA Lakers game.

The mum-of-two wrote on Instagram: “Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring. But I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point.”

“It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lives because it’s the narrative they want to fuel.”

“Have fun… some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life,” she added, seemingly referring to the recent death of Tristan’s mother.

Khloe called off her nine-month engagement to Tristan in December 2021, after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with another woman.

Just days before the paternity scandal came to light, Khloe and Tristan completed the final step in their vitro fertilization process with an embryo transfer, and their surrogate became pregnant with their second child.

The former couple started dating in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, which put an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

Maralee became pregnant with Tristan’s third child last March, and she gave birth to their son on December 1, 2021.

It is understood Khloe was still in a relationship with Tristan when he had sex with Maralee, as she threw him a 30th birthday party that same month.

After a paternity test confirmed Tristan is the father of Maralee’s son, he took to his Instagram Stories to publicly apologise to Khloe.

He wrote: “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you.”

“Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.

Last September, it was revealed that Tristan and Khloe were secretly engaged before their split, after he proposed in February 2021.

Their second child together – a baby boy – was born via surrogate last July.

