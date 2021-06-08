Khloe Kardashian leads birthday tributes to Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian has lead the birthday tributes to Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West.

The rapper turns 44 today, with Khloe taking to Instagram to share a photo with him, Kim and her beau Tristan Thompson.

She captioned the post: “Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!! 🤍”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February, after almost seven years of marriage – citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The former couple went public with their romance in 2012, before tying the knot two years later.

Fans feared the couple were headed for a divorce last July, when Kanye spoke about almost aborting their daughter North during a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.

After the rally, Kanye posted a number of shocking statements on Twitter, and he even accused Kim of trying to get him “locked up”. The rapper also claimed he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim ever since she met Meek Mill back in 2018 to discuss prison reform, and he also appeared to slam his mother-in-law Kris Jenner. Kanye later deleted the tweets, and a few hours later Kim released a statement addressing her husband’s behaviour. In the statement, the KKW Beauty founder opened up about her husband’s mental health – explaining how “incredibly complicated and painful” it can be to struggle with bipolar disorder. The mother-of-four also asked the public to show their family “compassion” during such a difficult time. Days later, Kanye posted a public apology to Kim on Twitter.