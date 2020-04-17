Khloe Kardashian jokes about having another baby with her cheating ex Tristan Thompson

The former couple already share their 2-year-old daughter True

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she may need to “borrow some sperm” from her ex Tristan Thompson to have a second child.

The 35-year-old jokingly discussed having another baby with the basketball player during the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The conversation started when the ex-couple were deciding to get rid of their daughter’s old toys.

As they decided to get rid of one of True’s old toys, Tristan asked Khloé what would happen, “If we have another girl and… have to buy it all over again?”

A baffled looking Khloé replied: “Who’s having another girl with you?”

Tristan cheekily responded: “Listen, I’m just saying, True does need a sibling…”

The KUWTK star joked: “Right, so I might get some embryos and get a sibling.”

“I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you. We’ll figure that out later. That’s a whole ‘nother episode.”

The reality star famously dumped the NBA player last February, after he hooked up with Jordyn Woods at a house party.

During the same episode, Khloé brings True to Tristan’s house in Cleveland for the first time since their split.

“We haven’t been in Cleveland in months, so it’s kind of bittersweet,” Khloe admitted. “I feel really good that I get to make sure all the baby gates are up and baby proof that her crib is at the right adjustment.”

After organising True’s things and talking through her routine, Tristan suggests the two of them should stay in Cleveland.

“I guess you just don’t have to leave,” Tristan said, before adding, “KoKo Takes Cleveland.”

Brushing off his suggestion, Khloé responded: “When we were together, that would’ve been a great solution. But, you were anti a lot of things then…”

The 35-year-old ended up leaving True with Tristan, which was a really big deal for her.

“We got through the first trip. Of course, True is going to see Tristan. I will never get in between that,” she said.

“I’m not very comfortable sending her weekly, I have to see his schedule, I gotta see True’s schedule. I’ll make it work.”

