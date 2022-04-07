Khloe Kardashian insists ex Tristan Thompson is ‘a great guy’ but ‘not the guy for her’

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about her split from Tristan Thompson in a new interview.

The Good American founder sat down with Robin Roberts on Wednesday for The Kardashians: An ABC News Special, and she reflected on her tumultuous relationship with the NBA star.

The 37-year-old said: “I think at the end of the day all of us just aspire to have blissfulness. We want to be happy and we want to feel safe. With Tristan I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning. I felt really good for a time.”

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star recalled: “I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room.”

“And so, yes, it might’ve looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure, as perfect as I was able to make them.”

“I still think he’s a great guy and a great dad,” Khloe added. “He’s just not the guy for me.”

Less than one year later after the cheating scandal, Tristan was caught kissing Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

The couple split again last year, after personal trainer Maralee Nicholas launched a paternity suit against Tristan, claiming he was the father of her unborn baby.

In January this year, a paternity test proved that Tristan is the father of Maralee’s baby boy, who was born in December.

Tristan took to Instagram at the time to publicly apologise to Khloe, who he was still dating at the time he fathered the child.

He wrote: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

“I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.

Khloe will be addressing their breakup and Tristan’s paternity scandal on the family’s new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, which premieres April 14 on Disney+.