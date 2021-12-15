Khloe Kardashian ‘hosts baby shower for Kylie Jenner’

Khloe Kardashian reportedly hosted a baby shower for Kylie Jenner over the weekend.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is expecting her second child with her on-again off-again boyfriend Travis Scott.

According to TMZ, Khloe held a low-key baby shower for her younger sister at her new home, with close friends and family in attendance.

Kylie confirmed her pregnancy in September, sharing a sweet video to Instagram at the time.

In the clip, the 24-year-old shared exciting the news with her beau Travis, who hugged her belly. The couple’s three-year-old daughter Stormi then handed an envelope containing baby scans to Kris Jenner, who asked Kylie: “Wait a second…are you pregnant?” Becoming emotional, the momager exclaimed: “Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) Later in the video, Kylie is seen celebrating her 24th birthday with her family, and finally hears her baby’s heartbeat at another ultrasound. The sweet video ends with an adorable shot of Stormi kissing her mom’s growing baby belly. Kylie and Travis welcomed their first child Stormi back in 2017.