Khloe Kardashian hits back at ‘sad’ comments about her ‘changing’ appearance

Khloe Kardashian has hit back at “sad” comments about her “changing” appearance.

The Good American founder took to Instagram on Tuesday to share snaps from her recent cover shoot with Sorbet.

The 38-year-old captioned the post: “Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed.”

“I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face. Would you ever get bangs?” the mum-of-two asked.

One fan commented on the post: “I don’t think it was the bangs that changed your face”, while a second wrote: “Literally who is that??”

Someone else commented: “Ohhh it was the bangs that changed your face so much in these pics?”, and Khloe then clapped back.

She wrote: “I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years. So recently the only change is the bangs. I didn’t know I had to do a running list.”

“Either way, attacking someone is sad in my opinion. Unprovoked is the saddest part. If you are offended or don’t like what you see, you simply don’t have to say anything.”

“I hope you have a great first week of the new year. Thanks for making mine so jolly,” Khloe added.

It comes after fans mistook Khloe for Taylor Swift, after her Sorbet photoshoot.

One Instagram user commented on the shoot: “I thought it was Taylor Swift lol,” while a second said: “Really thought this was Taylor swift lol.”

A third wrote: “I thought that was Taylor swift,” and a fourth commented: “Is this Taylor Swift… what is happening.”

