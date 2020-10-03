Khloe Kardashian hits back after receiving ‘shady’ comments on latest Instagram post

The reality star has previously been accused of 'over-editing' her photos and 'changing' her face

Khloe Kardashian has hit back after receiving “shady” comments on her latest Instagram post.

The 36-year-old took to the social media platform on Friday to upload new photos and videos of her latest makeover – which unfortunately attracted some negative comments.

Khloe has previously been accused of “over-editing” her photos, with fans once again accusing the star of looking unrecognisable in her latest snaps.

One user wrote: “Literally said ‘who tf is that?!’ Khloe is not Khloe anymore 😔”, while another added: “Khloe it’s time to grow up and stop with these ridiculous filters you use its getting embarrassing”.

Another user accused the star of getting work done, writing: “Money well spent”, to which Khloe responded: “The shade of it all”.

Taking to Twitter, Khloe hit back at the comments – writing: “I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be. I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive.

“I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things.”

She added: “With that being said, I love you guys!! I truly wish you all things beautiful in this world because there still is so much beauty. You just have to look through the BS but it’s there.”

Back in May, the reality star posted a selfie which sparked a massive debate about her “changing face”.

At the time, Khloe was accused of having work done to her face, while others claimed she heavily edited the photo.

The controversy reemerged in August, after a teaser clip for KUWTK showed Khloe sporting the same outfit and hairstyle – but looking noticeably different compared to the selfie she posted in May.

The two pictures quickly went viral, after a Twitter user posted the snaps side-by-side alongside the caption, “khloe… girl…”

In another tweet, the Twitter user added: “Also she looks gorgeous in the second pic so none of that s**te please, she’s just gone HAM on the facetune.”

Many fans were shocked by how different she looks, but others defended the reality star.

One person tweeted: “Honestly I don’t think it’s photoshopped I just think the first one has wayyyyy better focus and lighting.”

Another wrote: “Ok but the second picture also doesn’t have the same lighting or anything, the kardashians and every other celebrity figure use face tune, khloe is probably the most naturally gorgeous sister out of them all so I don’t wanna hear it.”

