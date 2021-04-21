Khloe Kardashian hits back after being called ‘insecure’ by online troll

The reality star recently opened up about her struggles with body image

Khloe Kardashian has hit back after being called “insecure” by an online troll.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posed in a skintight blue catsuit and high heels for an Instagram post over the weekend, which she captioned: “🛸ᴀᴠᴀᴛᴀʀ 🛸”.

The 36-year-old’s rumoured fiancé Tristan Thompson commented on the snaps: “😍😍😍😍🤤🤤🤤❤️❤️❤️”, while celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin wrote: “This is my fav pics of u ever ever.”

While many fans left comments of praise for the Good American founder, one user commented on the post: “If insecurity was a person.”

Clapping back, Khloe replied: “Baby girl, you have to look in the mirror. Only insecure people tear other people down.”

“I’m sending you so much love, health and happiness! I’m sorry that you’re hurting,” she added.

The news comes after Khloe addressed her recent leaked photo scandal in an emotional statement.

Earlier this month, an unedited photo of the mother-of-one went viral, with her team asking for the snap to be removed from multiple publications and social media sites – claiming it was “not intended to be published”.

The reality star took to Instagram to show off her body in two videos – one taken in her bathroom, and one from an Instagram Live.

Khloe wrote: “Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful.”

“But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point – and then shares it to the world – you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared – regardless of who you are.”

The TV star admitted the “ridicule and judgment” she’s faced her entire life has been “too much to bear”, including the constant comparison to her sisters.

Khloe continued: “For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world.”

“And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles I am told I couldn’t have done it through hard work and I must have paid for it all.”

Khloe confessed she loves “a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there” and said: “My body, my image and how I choose to look and want to share is my choice.”

The KUWTK star said her family and friends tell her she’s beautiful every day, but said it needs to be “believed from within”.

She concluded her statement by writing: “I have realized that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mold of what others have set for us. Just do you and make sure your heart is happy.”