Fans think the reality star looks "unrecognisable"

Khloe Kardashian hilariously responds to the controversy surrounding her ‘changing face’

Khloe Kardashian has hilariously responded to the controversy surrounding her “changing face”.

The 35-year-old stunned fans last week when she shared snaps of her newly dyed ‘bronde’ hair, but unfortunately her post attracted some negative comments.

The reality star was accused of having work done to her face, while others claimed she heavily edited the photo.

Unbothered by the criticism, Khloe shared more snaps of her posing on Instagram on Thursday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 28, 2020 at 7:53pm PDT

Once again, fans questioned why she looks so “different” in her latest photos – and much to their surprise, Khloe clapped back.

After an Instagram user commented, “Why do you look so different in all your photos,” Khloe sarcastically replied, “From my weekly face transplant clearly.”

The news comes after Khloe denied claims she had a nose job last year, and said she simply looked different because of the way her nose is “contoured”.

In a video for Vogue, the mum-of-one said “one of my favorite things is nose contour”, and said certain makeup artists make her face “look different”.

“I think that’s really cool. I just think it’s what makeup is supposed to do,” she added.

