Khloe Kardashian gushes over her relationship with Tristan Thompson in birthday tribute

Khloe Kardashian has gushed over her relationship with Tristan Thompson in a sweet birthday tribute.

The NBA player turned 30 today, and the reality star took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

Posting photos of them and their almost 3-year-old daughter, Khloe wrote: “The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before.”

“Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you,” she continued.

“I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many.”

“Happy Birthday TT! Welcome to 30! I can’t wait for all of the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!” Khloe added.

The couple first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance last year – after they grew close during lockdown.

The couple are now trying for a second baby, but their plans have been slightly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.