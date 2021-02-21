Khloe Kardashian fuels rumours she’s engaged to Tristan Thompson

The KUWTK star showed off a massive diamond on her wedding finger

Khloe Kardashian has fuelled rumours she’s engaged to Tristan Thompson.

The KUWTK star rekindled her romance with the NBA star after growing close during lockdown.

Back in December, the 36-year-old was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on her wedding finger, sparking engagement rumours.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Khloe shared a photo of herself modelling some of her new Good American brand shoes, but fans eyes were drawn elsewhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The reality star showcased her huge rock on her finger, with fans and close friends of the star rushing to the comment section.

Khloe’s rumoured fiancé Tristan commented: “WOW!!!!!!! That grass is cut to perfection ❤️😍😘😝”.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn wrote: “Ok bling bling we see you 💎 😉👏”, while Kim Kardashian’s former assistant Stephanie Shephard commented: “I don’t know where to direct my focus 🤯🤯🤯”.

A fan asked: “ Is this her way of letting us know she’s engaged?!😍”, with a second commenting: “THE RING GUYS THE RING 👀👀👀”.

The couple first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018. The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019. Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance this year – after they grew close during lockdown. The news comes after the couple shared their hopes to have another child. In a teaser clip for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe told her beau: “In my head when I was going to have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child.” “I don’t know, True’s getting older and I just feel like it’s now time to have another kid,” she confessed. Tristan agreed with his reality star girlfriend, saying: “Yep, mhmm, that’s what I like to hear.”