Khloe Kardashian fuels rumours she’s engaged to Tristan Thompson

The reality star has been spotted wearing a massive diamond ring

Khloe Kardashian has fuelled rumours she’s engaged to Tristan Thompson.

The KUWTK star has been spotted wearing a massive diamond on her ring finger in recent weeks, leading fans to believe she’s engaged.

Adding fuel to the fire, the 36-year-old shared a photo of the sizeable pear-shaped diamond on Instagram last night, as she showcased her new set of nails.

She captioned the post with a series of heart emojis.

In the comment section, fans lusted over Khloe’s new bling as they questioned whether she’s engaged.

One fan wrote: “Tell us you’re engaged without telling us you’re engaged.”

Another commented: “Girl we ain’t looking at your nails we looking at that 💎🤩😫❤️.”

The news comes after Khloe’s mom Kris Jenner addressed rumours her daughter is engaged to Tristan Thompson on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During her appearance on the show, Ellen asked Kris: “What is the ring on [Khloe’s] finger? It’s a giant ring. What’s happening?” The 65-year-old replied: “That’s a good ring. I think she just loves jewellery. She loves a good ring. You should ask Khloe that!” Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018. The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019. Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance this year – after they grew close during lockdown. The couple are now planning to have another child together, after undergoing IVF.