Khloe Kardashian finally settles feud with Caitlyn Jenner – after years of not speaking

The KUWTK star fell out with her former stepdad back in 2017

Khloe Kardashian has confirmed she’s finally settled her feud with Caitlyn Jenner, after years of not speaking.

The reality star proved they’re back on good terms this week, when she attended Caitlyn’s 71st birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Caitlyn shared a photo of herself sitting next to her former stepdaughters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

She was also joined by daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and her close friend Sophia Hutchins.

The transgender star captioned the post: “Feeling very very blessed on my 71st birthday! Love you all so much!”

Khloe then commented underneath the post: “We love you.”

Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce, was married to Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner for over 23 years before they announced their separation in 2013.

Two years later, Caitlyn came out as transgender in June 2015.

Caitlyn remained on good terms with the Kardashian family following her transition, but Khloe found it particularly difficult to process.

Then in 2017, the famous family fell out with Caitlyn over claims she made about Kris in her memoir, The Secrets Of My Life.

Their fall out caused a huge rift between Caitlyn and the Kardashians, but now it looks like they’ve finally settled their differences.

During her appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here last year, Caitlyn told her campmates that she hadn’t spoken to Khloe in “years”.

The former Olympian recalled coming out as transgender in 2015, and revealed who she told first.

Caitlyn said: “The first was the kids. I started with Brandon my son and he said to me ‘Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son, but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now.’”

“I went through every kid and the only one who wasn’t quite… and still to this day I can’t figure it out, was Khloe.”

“For some reason was pi**ed off about something through this whole process. It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since,” Caitlyn admitted.

When Ian Wright asked, “Do you think she’s more thinking about herself rather than you?” Caitlyn responded: “I don’t know, we were really close, I raised her since she was five years old.”

“I really don’t know what her issues are. I’m still the same person that I was, same sense of humour, same everything.”