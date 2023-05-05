Khloe Kardashian finally ‘reveals’ her son’s name

Khloe Kardashian has finally “revealed” her son’s name.

The reality star and her ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate last summer.

During her recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Good American founder confirmed that her baby boy’s name started with ‘T’ – like his father Tristan and sister True.

Khloe also revealed that she will be announcing his full name in the upcoming season of The Kardashians – which premieres on Hulu and Disney+ later this month.

However, a source has since told The US Sun that the reality star has already revealed her son’s name.

They told the publication: “There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum.”

“Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honours her dad and her brother, [Rob Kardashian].”

Khloe’s late father Robert died back in 2003 after a battle with cancer.

Khloe and Tristan started dating in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, which put an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

Just days before the paternity scandal came to light, Khloe and Tristan completed the final step in their vitro fertilization process with an embryo transfer, and their surrogate became pregnant with their second child.

The couple welcomed their baby boy last summer.