Khloe Kardashian ‘finally ready to move on’ from Tristan Thompson after Maralee Nichols drama

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly “finally ready to move on” from Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has dated the NBA player on and off since 2016, and the couple welcomed their first child together in 2018 – a daughter named True.

The Good American founder split from her beau once again last summer, around the same time personal trainer Maralee Nichols launched a paternity suit against Tristan.

Maralee gave birth to a baby boy on December 1, 2021, and insisted Tristan was the father.

Tristan admitted to having sex with the fitness model on his 30th birthday in March last year, but questioned whether he was really the father of her baby and requested a paternity test.

Earlier this week, the NBA star revealed that the results of the paternity test confirmed he is the baby’s father, and he publicly apologised to Khloe for causing her “heartache and humiliation”.

While Khloe has not yet commented publicly on the results of the paternity test, a source has told E! News how the 37-year-old is feeling about the scandal. The insider said: “She is still very upset and it’s been hard for her to accept this. After everything they have been through, he was still saying one thing and doing another. She knows she deserves so much better.”

“The [Kardashian-Jenner] family is relieved that it seems she is finally ready to move on and let go.” The source added that Khloe and Tristan “will continue to coparent and follow the custody schedule they have for True but that is it.” A second source told the publication that Khloe is “very disappointed and hurt by Tristan” in light of recent events, and that she is “relieved to be done” at this point. They explained: “Khloe is all about trust and loyalty. She feels disrespected. She’s ready to move on.” In a statement shared on his Instagram Stories following the results of his paternity test, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.” “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.