Khloe Kardashian finally confirms she secretly reconciled with Tristan Thompson last year

Khloe Kardashian has finally confirmed she secretly reconciled with Tristan Thompson after their June 2021 break up.

In the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the Good American founder admitted they got back together before Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement.

Speaking to the cameras, the mother-of-one said: “Tristan flew in for the proposal. This was something he was not going to miss.”

“We’re good. We’re actually in a really good place,” she explained.

“We just got back together. He’s been going to therapy a lot. There’s just been a lot of effort on his part.”

The 37-year-old also revealed she was hopeful for their future, as she said: “When we broke up, I learned how well him and I got along and what good friends we are and what good partners we are.”

“And I have a lot of hope and faith and optimism for our future together.”

Khloe and Tristan broke up in June 2021 after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed she had slept with Tristan a few months prior.

Rumours were rife the pair had reunited late last year, but Khloe never confirmed the status of their relationship – until now.

This means the couple got back together just weeks before Tristan’s paternity scandal hit headlines in December, putting an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

Personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy on December 1, 2021, and insisted Tristan was the father in a paternity lawsuit.

Tristan admitted to having sex with the fitness model on his 30th birthday last March, but questioned whether he was really the father of her baby and requested a paternity test.

Weeks later, the NBA star revealed the results of the paternity test confirmed that he is, in fact, the baby’s father.

Tristan wrote on Instagram in January: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

“I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.

Tristan is also father to his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and three-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe.

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

It’s understood Khloe is now done trying to make things work with Tristan after his latest scandal, and the 37-year-old is set to open up about her heartbreak on upcoming episodes of her family’s new reality show on Hulu.