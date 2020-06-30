Khloe Kardashian declares her love for Tristan Thompson as she shares more snaps from her birthday

The reality star celebrated her 36th birthday over the weekend

Khloe Kardashian declares her love for Tristan Thompson as she shares more...

Khloe Kardashian declared her love for Tristan Thompson on Instagram last night, as she thanked her family and friends for celebrating her 36th birthday with her.

The reality star took to Instagram on Monday night to share photos from her party, which was hosted at her sister Kylie Jenner’s house over the weekend.

The mother-of-one wrote: “Thank you to everyone who helped make my birthday party so SPECTACULARLY BEAUTIFUL!!!”

“You have no idea how much I cherish these memories!!! I will remember this forever! The guest list was SMALL but the decor was MAJOR.”

“I love you,” Khloe wrote, before tagging Kylie and Tristan.

The reality star also tagged celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss, floral designer Jeff Leatham, and her executive assistant Alexa Okyle.

The star also shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the event, which had a pink theme.

The party was decorated with pink balloons and flower arrangements, and guests were also gifted personalised hand sanitisers and face masks.

In the photos, Tristan can be seen posing alongside Khloe’s brother Rob.

The news comes after Tristan declared his love for Khloe in a birthday tribute on Instagram.

Posting a photo of them with their 2-year-old daughter True, Tristan wrote: “I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person.”

“I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True.”

He added: “You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian ❤️”

Over the past few months, rumours have been rife that the former couple are back together.

Earlier this month, a source told People magazine that it’s “very possible” Khloe will rekindle their romance as they’ve spent a lot of time together in lockdown.

The insider said: “The lockdown made them closer. They hadn’t spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A.”

“Tristan has been on his best behavior. Khloe is definitely charmed by him. If he is able to keep things up, it’s very possible that Khloe would get back with him,” the source added.

Khloe famously dumped Tristan last February after he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.

