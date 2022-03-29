Khloe Kardashian debuts dramatic new look as she ‘returns to the dating scene’

Khloe Kardashian has debuted a dramatic new look.

The 37-year-old wowed fans as showed off her new blonde cropped hairdo at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Oscar afterparty.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians took to Instagram to share snaps of her new look, which was inspired by the iconic 1983 movie Scarface.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The mum-of-one captioned the post: “Scarface Elvira Energy.”

The Good American founder donned a flashy silver and diamond strappy dress, and friends of the star are loving her new look.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick commented on the post: “Say hello to my little friend,” along with a heart emoji, while family friend Tracy Romulus commented: “OMG I wasn’t ready!!!” alongside three fire emojis.

Khloe’s new look, which her hair stylist achieved by cutting her extensions short, comes amid reports she is “slowly returning to dating” following her split from Tristan Thompson.

Earlier this month, the Good American founder was spotted hanging out with her ex Trey Songz at a party hosted by Justin Bieber in West Hollywood.

A source told E! News: “Khloe is getting back out there and ready to move on from Tristan.”

“She seems open to it and is interested in going out and having fun. She is slowly getting out on the dating scene and excited to meet someone new.”

According to the insider, Khloe’s friends and family have been nothing but supportive of her, and “they all want her to be happy and to find someone who deserves her”.

The source added that the 37-year-old’s family “is relieved that she is finding the strength not to go back to Tristan again”.

A second insider said Khloe is in “a really good place right now mentally”, adding: “She feels a sense of relief and excitement to move on to the next chapter, and is open to what the future holds. Khloe is a really optimistic person and knows she will find love again.”