The reality star detailed her symptoms after contracting the virus

Khloe Kardashian confirms she tested positive for COVID-19 in new KUWTK clip

Khloe Kardashian has confirmed that she tested positive for the coronavirus.

The reality star shared the news in a teaser clip for the upcoming episode for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, filmed earlier this year.

The Good American founder revealed she experienced vomiting, shaking, headaches, and changing temperatures after contracting the virus.

“Just found out that I do have corona,” the mother-of-one told the camera, “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”

“Vomiting and shaking and hot and cold… I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache,” she explained, “I wouldn’t say it was a migraine.

“The coughing – my chest would burn when I coughed. My throat is still not fully recovered clearly.

“Let me tell you that sh** is real but we are all going to get through this.

“I pray if we follow orders and listen we’re all going to be OK.”

Prior to getting her results, Kim Kardashian expressed her concern for Khloe, telling the camera: “We’re just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not.

“I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she’s so sick. And that really scares me for her, ’cause I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it.”

The news comes after Kim was branded “tone deaf” for boasting about the 40th birthday trip she took with her family on social media.

In a lengthy social media post, Kim shared photos from the trip and wrote: “40 and feeling so humbled and blessed.

“There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter.”

“For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today.”

“Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.”

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she continued.

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more.”

“I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40,” she added.

The tone deafness of celebrities and influencers has been amplified during this pandemic. Whatever possessed Kim Kardashian to make an entire thread about her lavish birthday trip that with or without a pandemic 99.9% of people can’t afford is beyond me. — k. matt | kristyn (@kmatthewildcat) October 27, 2020

cool, people have had to say goodbye to loved ones over the phone while they died alone in a hospital. but neat trip to post all over social media while the world suffers. so humble and so down to earth, truly. — Jenna WEAR A MASK Quigley (@JBomb11) October 27, 2020

if there is one thing kim kardashian does not know how to do it’s how to read the perfectly fucking legible room — discount pete davidson (@Keefler_Elf) October 27, 2020