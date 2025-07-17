Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on rumour she was surrogate for sister Kim Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence on the rumours she was a surrogate for sister Kim Kardashian.

The reality star took the opportunity during a July 16 episode of her podcast Khloe in Wonderland to address multiple rumours, including one that she was a secret surrogate for her sister Kim.

“I was a surrogate for Kim?” Khloe asked in surprise during the podcast episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

“I’ve never been a surrogate for Kim or anyone,” Khloe stated.

The mother of two added: “I’ve had one pregnancy that I’ve carried and that was True.”

The 41-year-old did have a surrogate for her second child, Tatum, per the advice of her doctors and medical recommendations.

The Good American founder also dispelled multiple rumours surrounding her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

“Another rumor is that I faked my split from Tristan for PR,” she noted.

“First of all, I don’t want any of that kind of PR. We’ve been broken up for…this December will be four years. So, that’s a very big commitment. I don’t think Meryl Streep could pull that off.”

She futher shut down rumours the pair had been secretly married for years: “I’ve never heard that rumor. No, I’m not.”

As for where the rumours came from and how they began, Khloe expressed her uncertainty.

“There’s just always been,” she explained.

“I don’t know if people feel like they have to top these rumours, because some of these rumours are crazy. Some rumours you’re just like, ‘Where would that even start from?'”

The comments come just weeks after Khloe took to Instagram to address rumours surrounding the cosmetic work she had done in the past.

Following in the footsteps of her youngest sister Kylie Jenner, who recently revealed the exact details of her breast augmentation, the reality star shared all the plastic surgery and tweaks she’s had over the years.

The 41-year-old set the record straight after Dr. Jonny Betteridge, founder of JB Aesthetics in London, broke down all the procedures he believes Khloe has had, following her appearance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding.

After coming across the video on Instagram, Khloe decided to set the record straight once and for all.

In a comment underneath the video, the mother-of-two wrote: “I take this as a great compliment! First off I think these photos are about 15 years apart, but here’s a list of things that I have done. I’ve been very open in the past about what I have done so here we go.”

Khloe proceeded to list every procedure she’s had done, and even tagged the doctors/clinic who looked after her.

“Nose job @drkanodia90210,” referring to Dr. Raj Kanodia, “Laser hair for the hairline and everywhere else @sevlaseraesthetics, Botox and sculptra where my face tumour was removed in my cheek @7qspa, soft wave laser for skin tightening @softwavetherapy.”

“Filler in the past but not any over the last few years (I hear it never goes away, so I’m sure it’s still there but calmed down, lost 80 pounds over the years (slow and steady) @coachjoe.paris,” she continued.

“Collagen baby Threads underneath my chin and neck @thethingswedo.co, salmon sperm facials/regular facials, peptides, vitamins and daily skin care.

“In 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors,” she added.

In another comment, Khloe also clarified: “Those photos are actually OVER 15 years ago… man time does fly.”