Khloe Kardashian breaks her silence on season two premiere of The Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence on the season two premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

The episode saw the Good American founder get candid about how Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal put a dampener on their baby news.

The former couple welcomed their second child together via surrogate in August.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday morning, Khloe addressed her fans, writing: “I love you! I’m so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode.”

“I have to be honest; I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself…”

“As hesitant as I was to look, I’m so grateful that I did! I’ve never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media. Thank you all for being kind, supportive and loving. Thank you for being gentle and understanding,” the reality star continued.

“Thank you for your love and sweetness,” Khloe gushed. “I mean that with everything in me! Thank you for watching one of the hardest episodes I’ve ever shot. Thank you for taking your time to watch regardless of what your feelings are towards me.”

“I value and appreciate you all. I am praying for you all to receive love and blessings always and forever.”

In a confessional during the season two premiere of The Kardashians, Khloe began: “Tristan and I are having another baby. It’s supposed to be a really exciting time, and it’s just a different experience.”

Becoming visibly emotional, she continued: “Obviously, it’s just really private and I just don’t want this to get out right now ‘cause I want to protect my mental well-being as well as the surrogate’s and all of that. It’s just been a lot to go through all at the same time.”

The 38-year-old explained that the embryo transfer occurred days before Thanksgiving (November 25), and she found out about “Tristan’s situation the first week of December.”

She told the cameras: “It’s just so close, I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this after the fact. Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who’s having a baby with somebody else?” Khloe explained that she decided to keep the surrogacy news within her family’s inner circle because she feared it would turn into a “media frenzy” if she announced the news publicly. “I can’t hear about this for months,” she noted. “About what an idiot I am. Like, what a dumb f**k I am.” Khloe told her best friend Malika Haqq that her ex Tristan was “excited” about the news, adding: “He keeps asking me questions, and I just won’t answer him.” “I’ve always wanted two parents in the household helping raise the kids,” she told Malika, saying she wouldn’t want her children to have “daddy issues.” The former Revenge Body host admitted to feeling “very angry” and “bamboozled” by the situation. She said: “All I know is, I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date. In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born, and especially getting the paperwork in that we saw. He found out July 2, so he did know.” Ahead of her son’s due date, Khloe struggled to decide if she wanted Tristan in the delivery room with her. Her sister Kim encouraged Khloe to let Tristan in “for the sake of the baby.” Khloe admitted: “This is the strangest, most f**ked up situation. But once [my son is] here, he’s gonna be the blessing. He’s gonna be the ray of light. He’s the fun, exciting part. The waiting process? This s**t f**king sucks.” Viewers then saw footage from the hospital and the first look of Khloe and Tristan’s newborn, which Khloe called “a beautiful gift.” She said: “Now that my son is here, I get to move on. I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma.” “This has been a difficult time in my life. But it’s the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.” Khloe welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson last month via surrogacy. The former couple had kept the pregnancy a secret until July, for fear of a “media frenzy” following the NBA player’s paternity scandal. In December 2021, it was revealed that Tristan had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. Maralee became pregnant with the NBA player’s third child in March, and gave birth to their son on December 1. It is understood Khloe was still in a relationship with Tristan when he had sex with Maralee, as she threw him a 30th birthday party that same month. Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018. The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019. Khloe dumped the basketball player, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown. Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year. Just weeks later, Tristan’s paternity scandal hit headlines in December, putting an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all. After a paternity test confirmed that Tristan is the father of Maralee’s son, he took to his Instagram Stories to publicly apologise to Khloe. He wrote: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.” “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.” Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.” “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.” Tristan is also father to his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and four-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe.