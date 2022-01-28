Khloe Kardashian appears to throw shade at Tristan Thompson with savage dig on social media

Fans are convinced Khloe Kardashian has shown shade at Tristan Thompson, by sharing a cryptic post about “betrayal”.

Earlier this month, the NBA player publicly apologised to the KUWTK star after a paternity test revealed he fathered a child with another woman last year.

Amid reports Khloe is finally “done” with her on-off beau, the Good American founder has subtly hit out at her cheating ex.

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old posted several photos of herself rocking an all tan outfit paired with thigh-high Gucci boots.

However, it was the caption that caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans.

The caption read: “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Those closest to Khloe were quick to comment on the post.

Scott Disick wrote, “You ain’t never lie!” and her friend Khadijah Haqq commented, “MAKE EM ALL SORRY 🔥❤️.”

Fans were also loving the cryptic caption.

One fan commented, “The SHADE,” while another added, “Gorgeous! Also, I love a cryptic Khloe message.”

Khloe’s post comes just weeks after Tristan confirmed he fathered a child with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols last year.

The sports star, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Khloe, wrote: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

“I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.

Tristan is already father to his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and three-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe.

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.