Khloe Kardashian appears to shut down rumours she’s split from Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has appeared to shut down rumours she’s split from Tristan Thompson.

Last week, the reality star sparked split rumours after fans noticed she had unfollowed the NBA player on Instagram.

However, Khloe seemed to put those rumours to bed on Monday, when she thanked Tristan for sending her flowers after winning a People’s Choice Award.

The KUWTK star posted a video of their daughter True reading a note that came with the flowers, and said: “Did I get flowers from your daddy?”

Khloe tagged Tristan’s handle in the post, but she’s still not following his account on Instagram.

The couple first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance this year – after they grew close during lockdown.