Khloé Kardashian announces new ‘very exciting’ Kardashian spinoff series

Khloé Kardashian has announced a new Hulu reality tv show, that will centre around their gated community in Calabasas.

On Tuesday, April 22, Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick made an appearance together at Hulu’s first Get Real House, where the reality star shared some exciting news.

According to the Khloé in Wonder Land podcaster, the show titled Calabasas Behind the Gates will tell the story of those closes to the famous family, including familiar famous faces.

Speaking at the event, Khloé teased the show saying: “It’s very exciting, very new, very excellent. We’re excited to continue developing.”

Rob Mills, the executive vice president at Disney, Hulu’s parent company spoke about the exciting new show: “We all want to know what’s happening behind the gates of Calabasas—who are all these people in the extended lives of the Kardashians?”

“So, we’re developing a show that we’re actually, at least for now, calling Calabasas Behind the Gates,” he continued.

Although Khloé was happy to share the news, she held back on who exactly would make an appearance.

Scott Disick, who appeared alongside the 40-year-old, also did not reveal if he would make an appearance on the show.

However, the reality star did reveal she hopes to welcome her brother Rob Kardashian back to reality tv for their current show The Kardashians.

“I really do,” Khloé said. “I always have my faith and confidence in Rob.”

Over the weekend, Rob Kardashian was seen for the first time in years in a rare family photo.

The 38-year-old has remained out of the spotlight for years, and is completely absent from his family’s reality show on Hulu and Disney+.

On Monday, Rob’s older sister Kim shared photos from the Kardashian family’s Easter celebrations, including a snap of her reclusive brother.

The 44-year-old captioned the post: “EASTER 2025. I couldn’t get all the sisters, kids, aunts, cousins and laughs in the pics but the memories are so real.”

“Happy Easter everyone ♡,” she added.

Rob appeared in the fourth slide of Kim’s carousel, posing alongside her, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and some of their children — Dream, 8, Psalm, 5, Chicago, 7, True, 7, and Tatum, 2.

Rob shares his only child, Dream, with his ex Blac Chyna.

The 38-year-old is yet to make an appearance on their new Hulu show, but has made some cameos over the phone.

During a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Khloe shared an update on their rarely-seen brother.

Responding to speculation Rob lives in her house, Khloe denied this, but revealed he lives in the same neighbourhood.

Khloe confirmed he was doing well, and joked: “I call him the Wizard from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ because he likes to be behind the curtain.”