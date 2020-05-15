Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ‘threaten legal action’ – after woman claims NBA player is father of her child

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly threatened to take legal action, after a woman claimed the NBA player is the father of her child.

According to E! News, the former couple sent a cease and desist letter to Kimberley Alexander, after her claims started circulating on social media.

Rumours about Tristan fathering another child started swirling on social media this week, after a blog called Gossip of the City published copies of laboratory paperwork, which claimed Tristan took a paternity test back in January.

They also shared alleged text messages between Tristan and Kimberley, which appeared to show them arguing over DNA testing – as Kimberley believed he somehow falsified the test results by using a particular lab.

In the cease and desist letter, Khloe and Tristan’s lawyer Marty Singer confirmed that the sports star did take a paternity test – but said the results were negative.

The letter reads: “After it was indisputably established by a paternity test performed by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not your child’s father, we thought that would be the end of this.”

“Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories that you conjured up claiming that my clients supposedly somehow falsified the paternity test results since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same trustworthy lab.”

“It is obvious that the reason you are spreading these lies about my clients is because you want your 15 minutes of fame. My clients will not tolerate your despicable conduct,” Singer wrote.

“It has been proven that Mr. Thompson is not the father of your child and we demand that you stop claiming that he is, and that he and Ms. Kardashian somehow falsified the paternity test results.”

“It is defamatory per se to falsely assert that someone is a deadbeat dad who allegedly does not support his children, and to falsely accuse my clients of faking paternity test results.”

“We demand that you immediately cease and desist from defaming my clients on social media (irrespective of whether or not the accounts are public or designated as ‘private’) and elsewhere. We also demand that you immediately take down any and all of your outrageous damaging posts about my clients.”

“This is an extremely serious matter. If you disregard this letter’s demands, you do so at your peril since you will soon find yourself in court facing multi-million-dollar claims while attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct.”

In response to the letter, Kimberly Alexander told E! News, “I feel like the whole issue originally stemmed from Tristan not wanting to choose a neutral setting for the DNA testing and using a Kardashian associated DNA Testing facility.”

“I feel as if you really have nothing to hide then why not just go to a neutral testing site. And we both know what happened and exactly what went on between us, that’s all I can say for now.”

According to documents published by Gossip of the City, Kimberley was previously represented by famed attorney Lisa Bloom, but her legal team dropped the case after they were “unable to resolve” her claims.

When contacted by E! News, Lisa Bloom declined to comment on the matter.

Tristan is already father to two children – three-year-old Prince, who he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and two-year-old True, who he shares with Khloe.

Khloe famously dumped Tristan last February after he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.

Despite the scandal, the former couple are now on good terms as they continue to co-parent their daughter True, and it’s believed they’re currently self-isolating together.

The news comes after Khloe slammed fans for spreading a “false story” in a series of angry tweets earlier this week.

The mother-of-one spoke out after fans started questioning whether Khloe was expecting another baby with Tristan, amid rumours he had fathered another child.

The reality star raged: “I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

“The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS,” she continued.

“Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness,” she added.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan chats to TV presenter and fashion guru Darren Kennedy about anxiety during lockdown, how to stay positive, his two new shows and styling yourself in isolation.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.