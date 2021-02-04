Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share plans to have a second child together

"I think I'm ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again..."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have shared their plans to have a second child together.

The reality star and her NBA star beau welcomed their daughter True back in 2018, and revealed they are “ready” to grow their family.

In a clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe explained to Tristan: “In my head when I was going to have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child.”

“And especially being on quarantine with [True], I felt bad. Like she had no friends, she had nobody.”

“I don’t know, True’s getting older and I just feel like it’s now time to have another kid,” she confessed.

Tristan agreed with his girlfriend, saying: “Yep, mhmm, that’s what I like to hear.”

In a confessional, Khloe added: “I have been thinking about wanting another kid for quite some time now. And I already have a head start on that, I started the process a couple months ago when I froze my eggs.”

She said to Tristan: “We have to like line it up with your schedule. So, I can make embryos with my frozen eggs.”

“I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time, I have no idea. So I just think start the process, at least be prepared.”

Tristan revealed he’s always wanted four kids, saying: “Two down, two to go.”

The basketball player shares a 4-year-old son with ex Jordan Craig.