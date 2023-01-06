Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson put on a united front after his mother’s death

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson put on a united front following news of his mother’s death.

The 31-year-old’s mum Andrea died suddenly on January 6 after suffering a heart attack.

In photos published by TMZ, Khloe and Tristan are seen de-boarding a plane in Toronto on Thursday, just hours after Andrea had been rushed to hospital.

Sources told the publication that Khloe joined Tristan on the flight to comfort him in his loss and grief.

They reported that the reality star had been very close to Andrea.

While Tristan and Khloe are no longer together romantically, they still co-parent their two children.

The Good American founder called off her nine-month engagement to the basketball star in December 2021, after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with another woman.

Just days before the paternity scandal came to light, Khloe and Tristan completed the final step in their vitro fertilization process with an embryo transfer, and their surrogate became pregnant with their second child.

The former couple started dating in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, which put an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

Maralee became pregnant with Tristan’s third child last March, and she gave birth to their son on December 1.

It is understood Khloe was still in a relationship with Tristan when he had sex with Maralee, as she threw him a 30th birthday party that same month.

After a paternity test confirmed Tristan is the father of Maralee’s son, he took to his Instagram Stories to publicly apologise to Khloe.

He wrote: “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you.”

“Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.

Last week, it was revealed that Tristan and Khloe were secretly engaged before their split, after he proposed last February.

Their second child together – a baby boy – was born via surrogate in July.