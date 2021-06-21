Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have split again

The news comes just hours after the basketball player was seen getting close to women at a house party

Khloe Kardashian’s on and off relationship with Tristan Thompson is reportedly very much “off” once again.

Just hours after Mail Online reported that the basketball player was seen getting close to three women at a house party, friends of the couple have revealed the pair actually split weeks ago.

Page Six is exclusively reporting that the duo called it quits and that there was “no drama”.

“They’re getting along. There is no drama. Everything is amicable and they are on the same page with co-parenting,” a source said.

The news came just hours after reports that the NBA star was allegedly seen going into a room with three women at a celeb-studded birthday party in Beverly Hills.

The break-up also comes a few hours after the final part of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reunion episode aired, where Khloe finally admitted she and Tristan were back together and that they were looking for a surrogate to grow their family.

Khloe also claimed she had “forgiven” Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods during the reunion after she was alleged to have hooked up with Tristan.

During season 20 of KUWTK Tristan and Khloe were seen spending more and more time together, but Khloe refused to admit the pair were back together.

The season documented the duo’s attempt to have a baby via surrogate, but Khloe confirmed in the reunion episode that their latest surrogate had “fallen through”.

Khloe and Tristan share a daughter True, aged 3.