Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson fuel rumours that they’ve rekindled their romance

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have fuelled rumours that they’ve rekindled their romance.

The Good American founder split from the basketball player at the end of 2021, after it was revealed that he fathered a child with another woman while they were still together.

Fans are convinced the on-off couple recently rekindled their romance, after Khloe rushed to Tristan’s side following the death of his mother in January.

Khloe and Tristan arrived at her pal Malika Haqq’s 40th birthday party in LA on Friday night.

The 38-year-old stepped out of a black SUV at the event just moments before her former beau’s SUV pulled up.

Last month, Khloe insisted she has “no man” in her life right now.

A fan asked the reality star on Twitter: “whos your man currently? you know im gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE.”

Khloe replied: “Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now… He’s in my prayers too ha!”

The 38-year-old called off her nine-month engagement to Tristan in December 2021, after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with another woman.

Just days before the paternity scandal came to light, Khloe and Tristan completed the final step in their vitro fertilization process with an embryo transfer, and their surrogate became pregnant with their second child.

The pair welcomed their second child together last summer – a baby boy.

Khloe and Tristan started dating in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, which put an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.