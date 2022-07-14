Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson expecting second child

SURPRISE!

Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together via surrogate.

The couple, who are currently broken up, confirmed the news to Page Six via Khloe’s rep.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a the rep said in a statement.

“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family,” they added.

Khloe and Tristan are already parents to daughter True, 4.

While the pair openly spoke about considering surrogacy in the final season of E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, they split this year after Tristan fathered another child with personal trainer Maralee Nicols.

Maralee Nicols became pregnant with Tristan’s third child in March 2021 during his 30th birthday celebrations.

While Khloe and Tristan’s second child was conceived in November 2021.

Tristan’s latest infidelity was played out in the first season of The Kardashians on Hulu.

The news comes after reports that Khloe is now dating an investor after finally calling it quits with serial cheater Tristan.