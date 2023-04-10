Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ‘acting like a couple’ behind closed doors

A new report has claimed Khloe Kardashian and her on-off beau Tristan Thompson “act like a couple” behind closed doors.

The Good American founder split from the basketball player at the end of 2021, after it was revealed that he fathered a child with another woman while they were still together.

However, fans believe the former couple recently rekindled their romance, after Khloe rushed to Tristan’s side following the death of his mother earlier this year.

While Khloe recently insisted she’s “single” during a TV interview, the reality star has reportedly been acting differently in private.

An insider told OK! magazine: “Khloe says she’s single, but in private, she acts like Tristan is her husband.”

“He is there for breakfast most mornings and lunches and around all day. Most evenings, they do bedtimes and hang out together. If you go to the house, he’s always around.”

The insider also noted the actual status of their relationship is “complicated”.

“They are not together — but they act like a couple, and neither are they free to be with other people, they say. Tristan says the only thing he wants is for them to be together as a family,” the source continued.

“Tristan is desperate for her forgiveness and for her to love him again.”

“In the past, she’d forgive him, but now, keeping him hanging out seems to be the only way that Khloe can control him.”

The news comes amid reports Tristan has newly signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, meaning he’ll be spending a lot more time in California from now on.

The Good American founder called off her nine-month engagement to the basketball star in December 2021, after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with another woman.

Just days before the paternity scandal came to light, Khloe and Tristan completed the final step in their vitro fertilization process with an embryo transfer, and their surrogate became pregnant with their second child.

The former couple started dating in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, which put an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

Maralee became pregnant with Tristan’s third child last March, and she gave birth to their son on December 1, 2021.

It is understood Khloe was still in a relationship with Tristan when he had sex with Maralee, as she threw him a 30th birthday party that same month.

After a paternity test confirmed Tristan is the father of Maralee’s son, he took to his Instagram Stories to publicly apologise to Khloe.

He wrote: “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you.”

“Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.

Last September, it was revealed that Tristan and Khloe were secretly engaged before their split, after he proposed in February 2021.

Their second child together – a baby boy – was born via surrogate last July.

It’s understood Khloe and Tristan have grown close again following the birth of their second child.

Just last month, the reality star branded Tristan the “best father” as she paid tribute to him on his birthday.

She wrote: “Happy birthday @realtristan13 You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them.”

“All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation.”

“Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.”