Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson attend Beyoncé’s star-studded birthday party

Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson both attended Beyoncé’s star-studded birthday bash over the weekend.

The Break My Soul singer turned 41 on September 4, and she hosted a lavish party in Bel Air, California on Saturday night.

It is unclear whether Khloe and her on-off beau attended the celebrations together, but they were both photographed arriving to the event.

Not Beyoncé’s birthday party having more celebs than the VMA’s 😩 pic.twitter.com/8yhi4tqPQe — Illuminated (@ijustgoslower) September 11, 2022

Khloe’s momager Kris Jenner and her sister Kim Kardashian were also in attendance, along with A-listers like Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z, rapper Drake, singers Lizzo and Adele, model Bella Hadid, Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancée Megan Fox.

Khloe and Tristan’s outing comes a month after they welcomed their second child together via surrogate – a baby boy.

Shortly after their surrogate became pregnant with their son, it was revealed that Tristan had fathered a child with another woman, and Khloe broke up with him for good.

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, Tristan’s paternity scandal hit headlines in December, putting an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.