Khloe Kardashian admits moving on from Tristan Thompson is ‘not that easy’

Khloe Kardashian has admitted moving on from Tristan Thompson is “not that easy”.

The reality star called off her engagement to the basketball star in December last year, after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with another woman.

Just days before the paternity scandal came to light, Khloe and Tristan completed the final step in their vitro fertilization process with an embryo transfer, and their surrogate became pregnant with their second child.

The former couple’s second child, a baby boy, was born at the end of July.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, Khloe opened up about learning to “un-love” her ex after his multiple cheating scandals.

“I don’t think [the love] goes away. Like, my ex-husband [Lamar Odom], I genuinely still love and I want the best for him and I’m still rooting for him, but we all just I think change or evolve,” Khloe confessed.

“And when I said, ‘I’m learning how to un-love Tristan,’ I think people whether it be family or friends or anyone that you’re telling your story to, they’re like ‘OK so move on.’ And I’m like oh no, like it’s not that easy.”

“Just even the habits that you built, like when something good happened I would call Tristan, if something bad happened – that’s what I did, any little thing I would share my life with him.”

“And so learning to just reprogram myself, like even though someone did something bad to me it doesn’t just mean there’s a wall and I’ve built it up,” the mother-of-two admitted.

“I know that this isn’t the right thing for me and I need to slowly heal, but it doesn’t happen overnight.”

The Good American founder started dating Tristan in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, which put an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

Maralee became pregnant with Tristan’s third child last March, and she gave birth to their son on December 1.

It is understood Khloe was still in a relationship with Tristan when he had sex with Maralee, as she threw him a 30th birthday party that same month.

After a paternity test confirmed Tristan is the father of Maralee’s son, he took to his Instagram Story to publicly apologise to Khloe.

He wrote: “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you.”

“Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.

Last month, it was revealed that Tristan and Khloe were secretly engaged before their split, after he proposed last February.