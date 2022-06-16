Kevin Spacey to appear in court in the UK today after being charged with four counts of sexual assault

Kevin Spacey is due to appear before a London court today, after being charged with four counts of sexual assault.

The Oscar-winning actor, 62, also faces another charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The allegations relate to three men, now in their 30s and 40s, who claim they were assaulted by the former House of Cards star in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013.

Kevin, who was artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London during this time period, is expected to attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today.

Last month, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised charges against the actor, however the 62-year-old could only be formally charged once he had travelled to the UK earlier this week.

In a statement released to Good Morning America after the CPS announcement, the American Beauty star said: “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

The charges Kevin faces are as follows:

Two counts of sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 40s, in March 2005 in London. Sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 30s, and causing him to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, in August 2008 in London. Sexual assault on a man, now in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.

The most serious charge of causing a man to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent is an indictable-only offence, meaning it can only be tried in Crown Court.