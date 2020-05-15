Kevin Hart surprises doctor by giving him a part in his next movie

Kevin Hart surprises doctor by giving him a part in his next...

Kevin Hart has surprised a doctor by giving him a part in his next movie.

Henry Law won the prize through the All In Challenge, which is raising money for vital charities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The comedian video called the anaesthesiologist to confirm that he won a speaking role in his next film – plus a VIP experience with his own trailer, assistant and car service.

The #AllInChallenge was launched by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin last month, and celebs like Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ariana Grande have gotten involved.

Celebrities are providing once-in-a-lifetime experiences for select fans who donate to the cause, and the lucky winners will then be selected through a raffle.

So far, the stars have already helped raise over $42 million, and all of the proceeds will be donated to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen America’s Food Fund and No Kid Hungry.

