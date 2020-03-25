Kevin Hart expecting second child with wife Eniko

Kevin Hart is expecting another baby with his wife Eniko.

The comedian’s 35-year-old wife announced the exciting new son Instagram, by sharing a photo of her growing baby bump.

She captioned the post: “Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6 #glowingandgrowing.”

Kevin and Eniko are already parents to their 2-year-old son Kenzo Kash.

Kevin also shares daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, with his ex-wife Torrei.

This is finally some good news for the couple, after Kevin was involved in a near-fatal car accident back in September.

The actor fractured his spine in three places, and has undergone months of physiotherapy.

The 40-year-old’s friend Jared Black was driving the actor’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when it crashed off the Mulholland Highway in Malibu, and plunged down an embankment at around 1am on September 1st.

Kevin was sitting in the passenger seat of the car, which he had bought himself on his 40th birthday.