Kevin Federline addresses his ex-wife Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle

Kevin Federline has addressed his ex-wife Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle.

The former couple were married from 2004 until 2007, and they share two sons together – Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14.

Following Britney’s recent court hearing as she fights to end her conservatorship, Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan said he wants the pop star to be “happy and healthy”.

The lawyer told PEOPLE: “The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy. And if either of those things aren’t true, it doesn’t provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised.”

“[Kevin] certainly respects Britney and only hopes the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it’s the best for their kids.”

“The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship.”

The lawyer said Kevin feels that “Britney has not been served well by the conservatorship and it’s not consistent with what she wants”.

“I think that she should be able to challenge that. And if it’s what’s best for her, Kevin supports it,” Mark added.

Britney was trending worldwide last week, as details emerged from her landmark conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old spoke to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny about the conservatorship, which was established in 2008 after she suffered an alleged breakdown.

During a lengthy virtual address, the singer made shocking allegations as she described her conservatorship as “abusive”, and told the court: “I just want my life back.”

You can read her full testimony here.

