Kevin Bakhurst announces immediate recruitment freeze in RTÉ

RTÉ’s Director General Kevin Bakhurst has announced an immediate recruitment freeze.

In an email sent to staff this morning, Mr Bakhurst also said he was stopping all discretionary spending “to preserve cash whilst we get clarity on our financial position going forward”.

The email read: “I also wanted to let you know that I will be confirming that we are introducing a recruitment freeze with immediate effect and stopping all discretionary spend to preserve cash whilst we get clarity on our financial position in going forward.” “I regret having to do this as it will impact on our coverage and on our investment in equipment and our digital plans. However, given the steep fall in the licence fee and the uncertainty over interim funding, it is the only responsible thing that we can do.” Mr Bakhurst told staff he hopes he will have more clarity over interim funding in the coming days and weeks, and said he will update them on the matter. It comes ahead of his appearance before the Oireachtas media committee later today.

In his opening statement to TDs and senators, Mr Bakhurst said any reforms at the state broadcaster will be undermined if the “question mark of funding is not resolved”.

He will also tell the committee that he has moved quickly and decisively over the past eight weeks to address “clear” oversight failings.

“I would caution, however, that all of these reforms will be undermined if the question mark over the funding of public service media in this country is not properly resolved,” Mr Bakhurst will tell the committee.

Mr Bakhurst will tell committee members that the licence fee system, its supporting legislation, and its collection methods are no longer fit for purpose.

Speaking about the payments scandal, he will add: “The current crisis has made the problem even more acute, and jeopardises the future of public media.”

Mr Bakhurst will also say that finances within RTÉ are being managed carefully, in addition to cutting costs “in the face of declining revenue from the TV Licence”.

RTÉ board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh will tell the committee that the past months have been “highly damaging” for the broadcaster.

She will say that a secure future for RTÉ is “by no means guaranteed” adding that the erosion of trust has helped to create “immediate financial pressures” at the company.

“Hard decisions must be made in order to achieve a fit-for-purpose public service broadcaster. These decisions may not be popular with stakeholders and policymakers, including perhaps this committee,” Ms Ní Raghallaigh will add.