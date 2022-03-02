Kerry Katona takes swipe at ex-husband Brian McFadden’s parenting

Kerry Katona has taken a swipe at her ex-husband Brian McFadden’s parenting.

The former couple, who split in 2004 after two years of marriage, are parents to daughters Lilly-Sue and Molly.

In a column for new! magazine, Kerry admitted seeing Ronan Keating and his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly put on a united front for their daughter Missy’s 21st birthday last week made her think about her own relationship with her ex.

She wrote: “I think it’s nice when parents can work together and get on for the sake of their children. If it was Molly or Lilly’s birthday party, I would feel more than comfortable doing something with them and their dad Brian.”

“The last time they saw me and Brian together was last March, when my auntie died. And that’s actually the first time Lilly has ever seen me and Brian in the same room since we split.”

“If I’m being honest, me and Brian have never co-parented the kids. I’ve been the one to parent them. It’s just always been that way,” the Atomic Kitten star added.

Kerry, who has been married three times, is now engaged to Ryan Mahoney.

Meanwhile Brian is engaged to Danielle Parkinson, who he is planning on marrying next year.

The couple welcomed their first child together last May – a baby girl named Ruby Jean.