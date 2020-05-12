Kerry Katona reveals she’s joined X-rated subscription site OnlyFans

Kerry Katona has revealed that she’s joined X-rated subscription site OnlyFans.

Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old shared a photo of herself in black underwear, as she encouraged fans to subscribe to her account.

She wrote: “Finally got round to signing up to @onlyfansofficial! Looking forward to getting started link in bio.”

The mother-of-five is charging $24.99 a month for people to subscribe to her content, and she’s already shared 22 photos so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on May 11, 2020 at 8:01am PDT

In the bio for her account, Kerry wrote: “Everyone insisted I got an account so here I am! Former glamour model and hit singer. Love working out and keeping in shape.”

After sharing the news on Instagram, fellow OnlyFans member Danielle Lloyd commented: “F**k what people say Kerry as long as your happy and it’s good for your confidence good luck.”

Kerry replied: “[100 emoji] babe…. I do photo shoots this all the time for the papers and mags but now I’m in control! And I’m loving it thanks for your help babe.”

Kerry joins a host of famous faces who have already joined the racy subscription site, including US reality star Blac Chyna, and Love Island babe Megan Barton Hanson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Apr 30, 2020 at 7:36am PDT

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker chat about the effect of false rumours on WhatsApp, after Doireann Garrihy opened up about her own experience.

And with the cancellation of Love Island, Ali and Kendra talk about what’s next for the show. Plus the girls discuss the closing down of Bewleys and the huge criticism property developer Johnny Ronan has received.

All episodes are available on iTunes and Spotify: