Kerry Katona reveals she’s going bald after years of hair extensions

The reality star showed off her bald patch in a candid post

Kerry Katona has revealed she’s going bald after years of using hair extensions.

The Atomic Kitten shared a photo of her bald patch to Instagram on Tuesday, revealing it was the result of damage on her “fine and wispy” hair.

The mother-of-five explained: “So after years and years of putting extensions after extensions in my hair from tapes to Micro rings even bloody glue I’ve started to go bald.”

“My hair is so fine and wispy I just hate it!!!” she added.

The TV personality went on to praise a brand of clip in hair extensions, saying: “At the end of the day I can take them out and give my hair the break it needs to repair.”

“It’s like taking your bra off at the end of the day!!!”

The news comes after the 40-year-old admitted she didn’t feel “lovable” after her failed marriages.

Kerry been married three times before, with her upcoming wedding to Ryan Mahoney set to be her fourth.

The Atomic Kitten star’s first marriage was to Westlife singer Brian McFadden in 2002, with the former couple sharing two daughters – Molly and Lilly.

In 2007, the reality star married taxi driver Mark Croft, the father of her children Max and Heidi, before divorcing in 2011.

Kerry’s third husband George Kay tragically died in 2019, leaving behind their daughter DJ. The former couple split in 2017.

Speaking on The Six O’Clock Show with Martin King and Muireann O’Connell, she said: “When I separated from George, who passed away, I felt a failure.”

“I thought that’s it for me, Brian didn’t love me, Mark didn’t love me, George didn’t love me, i’m done. I’m clearly not a lovable person.”

“Then I realised, of course I am lovable but why is it not working? Because I’m not loving myself.”

“My self-worth was down here and that’s why I was surrounding myself with the men I was marrying who were not good enough for me, but that’s where I thought I belonged.”

“I had to really really work on myself so I’d stop doing the same thing over and over again.” “It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve failed at a relationship. We’re all entitled to be loved and be in love.”