Kerry Katona reveals she’s getting a boob reduction: ‘They’re bigger than my head!”

The former Atomic Kitten star admitted she was experiencing back pain

Sophie Clarke
Kerry Katona has revealed she’s getting a boob reduction.

The former Atomic Kitten star took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news, admitting her back was in “agony”.

The mum-of-five wrote: “Getting these bad boys reduced! Thank god for @maurino_joffily there bigger then my head 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

 

“New house, new boobs! 🥊 you women know how it feels, my bloody back is in agony! So @maurino_joffily is gonna make them smaller. ❤️👍🏻”.

It comes after Kerry revealed she’s finally bought a house after “losing everything”.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the TV personality wrote: “Good morning you beautiful people!!! Well it’s official!! After losing EVERYTHING 13 years ago and having to rent I’ve finally bought me a house!!”

