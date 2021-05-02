Kerry Katona reveals she’s getting a boob reduction: ‘They’re bigger than my head!”

Kerry Katona has revealed she’s getting a boob reduction.
The former Atomic Kitten star took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news, admitting her back was in “agony”.
The mum-of-five wrote: “Getting these bad boys reduced! Thank god for @maurino_joffily there bigger then my head 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”
View this post on Instagram
“New house, new boobs! 🥊 you women know how it feels, my bloody back is in agony! So @maurino_joffily is gonna make them smaller. ❤️👍🏻”.
It comes after Kerry revealed she’s finally bought a house after “losing everything”.
In a lengthy Instagram post, the TV personality wrote: “Good morning you beautiful people!!! Well it’s official!! After losing EVERYTHING 13 years ago and having to rent I’ve finally bought me a house!!”
“I want to share this news because many times over the years I literally felt suicidal,” she confessed. “BUT I never gave up! If I can turn things around and get back on top ANYONE can.”
View this post on Instagram
“I’m not gonna lie Credit where credit due I’m really proud of myself. DONT EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!!!! Doesn’t matter if others don’t believe in you just as long as you believe in yourself!”
Thanking her fiancé Ryan, Kerry said: “Thank you @ryanmahoney_7 for always having faith in me even when I didn’t. I love you #LOA #stateofmind ”
“Even 6 years ago I never thought I’d be where I am today! It’s been bloody hard. Drugs, bankruptcy, bipolar, mental health, anxiety, divorces, breakdowns, car crash, TVs WOW I honestly never thought I’d get through it all! But here I am.”
“Tell yourself every day you love yourself, tell yourself every day your worth it and never ever let other people’s opinions define you as a person! Learn from it all, move on and help others Oh and yes.. I’m moving back up north .”
