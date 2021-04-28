Kerry Katona reveals she’s finally bought a house after ‘losing everything’

"I never thought I’d be where I am today..."

Kerry Katona has revealed she’s finally bought a house after “losing everything”.

The former Atomic Kitten star shared the exciting news via Instagram, as she opened up about her past struggles.

The mum-of-five wrote: “Good morning you beautiful people!!! Well it’s official!! After losing EVERYTHING 13 years ago and having to rent I’ve finally bought me a house!!”

“I want to share this news because many times over the years I literally felt suicidal,” she confessed, “BUT I never gave up! If I can turn things around and get back on top ANYONE can.”

“I’m not gonna lie Credit where credit due I’m really proud of myself. DONT EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!!!! Doesn’t matter if others don’t believe in you just as long as you believe in yourself!”

Thanking her fiancé Ryan, Kerry said: “Thank you @ryanmahoney_7 for always having faith in me even when I didn’t. I love you #LOA #stateofmind ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“Even 6 years ago I never thought I’d be where I am today! It’s been bloody hard. Drugs, bankruptcy, bipolar, mental health, anxiety, divorces, breakdowns, car crash, TVs WOW I honestly never thought I’d get through it all! But here I am.”

“Tell yourself every day you love yourself, tell yourself every day your worth it and never ever let other people’s opinions define you as a person! Learn from it all, move on and help others❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘😘😘🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”

“Oh and yes.. I’m moving back up north ☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️” the TV star added.

Congratulating Kerry in the comment section, one fan wrote: “So so happy for you. I’ve followed your journey and always hoped you would find the strength and you did. This status makes me feel so happy inside for you.”

“If anyone deserves it YOU. I live by the same rule, ‘NEVER GIVE UP. Wishing you well for everything for you and your beautiful family for the future 😇💫💖”.

Kerry is mum to five children from previous relationships including two daughters – Molly and Lilly with Westlife singer Brian McFadden.

Her children Max and Heidi came from her marriage to taxi driver Mark Croft.

Kerry’s daughter DJ is from her most recent marriage to George Kay, who tragically died in 2019.

She is now set to marry her fiancé Ryan, after the pair got engaged in August last year.