Kerry Katona reveals plans to have another baby

The 40-year-old has decided to freeze her eggs

Kerry Katona has revealed her plans to have a baby with her fiancé Ryan Mahoney.

However, the 40-year-old is in no rush to add to her family, and has already decided on surrogacy for her next child as she “couldn’t physically carry a child” now.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Kerry said: “My body can’t do it after DJ was born. I nearly died and DJ did die. She was on life support.”

“I think that was my body telling me enough’s enough. If we were to have a child, it’d be through surrogacy.”

“We have spoken about it. We’re in no rush to do it though. I will go get my eggs frozen just to be on the safe side.”

Kerry then joked that she got Ryan a dog, and he’s “more than happy with that for now”.

The former Atomic Kitten singer is already mum to Molly, 19, and Lilly-Sue, 18, from her previous marriage to Brian McFadden.

She also shares Heidi, 14, and Maxwell, 13, with her ex-husband Mark Croft, and 7-year-old Dylan-Jorge, who she had with her late ex George Kay.