Kerry Katona issues apology after posting ‘insensitive’ April Fools joke

Kerry Katona has issued an apology after posting an “insensitive” April Fools joke.

Taking to Instagram on Friday morning, the former Atomic Kitten singer shocked fans by posting a fake pregnancy announcement.

The 41-year-old shared a photo of an ultrasound on the social media platform, but later deleted it after being inundated with angry comments.

Several angry fans took the comment section, with one writing, “Kerry Katona faking a pregnancy, weird and insensitive behaviour.”

Another fan commented: “Kerry katona faking pregnancy for April fools then deleting it is just f***ing weird,” while a third wrote: “Wrong, Kerry if this is an April fools. Pregnancy awareness and all that.”

A spokesperson for Kerry has since released an apology on her behalf.

In a statement shared with The Sun, they said: “It was an April Fools joke for her fiancé Ryan but she posted it to her public account and not her private one with very close friends by accident.”

“Kerry herself cannot have any more children due to medical issues and has openly spoken about this in the past.”

“She sincerely apologises to anyone who is offended and would never post anything to purposely upset anyone.”

Kerry is already mum to five children – Molly, Lilly-Sue, Heidi, Maxwell, and Dylan Jorge.