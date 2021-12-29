Kerry Katona breaks down in tears as she reveals fiancé Ryan’s car was stolen from their driveway

Kerry Katona has revealed her fiancé Ryan Mahoney’s car was stolen from their driveway.

The former Atomic Kitten star, who tested positive for coronavirus just before Christmas, broke down in tears as she admitted she felt “targeted” and “unsafe”.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 41-year-old said: “So they’ve stolen Ryan’s car off our drive last night… They’ve been to my home! I’m in bits!!!”

Kerry’s car was also stolen earlier this month, with her children’s Christmas presents inside.

She continued: “Two cars in 11 days! I’ve been watched and followed! I don’t feel safe!! Absolutely heartbroken! While my babies slept they came to my home!!”

“This is terrifying! Just don’t feel safe!! I’ve working so hard to turn my life around which I have, and I get completely violated! To not feel safe in your own home is sickening!”

“Knowing I’ve been watched is making me ill even more so with having Covid and my Christmas ruined… This has really triggered my and my family I’m heartbroken.”

“So worried about my family and staying here! I want to leave!!” Kerry admitted.

“Thank you for all your lovely messages but I won’t lie I’m struggling people!! My mental health is not good. How can this happen AGAIN to one person!”