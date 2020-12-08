Kerry Katona admits she’s ‘over the moon’ for ex-husband Brian McFadden following baby news

The former Westlife star is expecting his first child with fiancée Danielle

Kerry Katona has admitted she’s “over the moon” for her ex-husband Brian McFadden following his baby news.

Last month, the Irish singer announced he and his fiancée Danielle Parkinson are expecting their first child together, after suffering two devastating miscarriages.

Kerry, who was married to Brian from 2002 until 2006, has since broken her silence on the news, wishing the couple the best.

The former Atomic Kitten wrote in her weekly column for new! magazine: “I’m absolutely over the moon for my ex Brian and his fiancée Danielle after announcing their lovely baby news.”

“They’ve really struggled over the years,” she added.

“I absolutely adore Danielle – she’s going to make a wonderful mum. She’s a great stepmother to my children Molly and Lilly.”

“I bought them a baby grow and Brian sent me a picture of his head on it to say thank you,” the mother-of-four revealed.

“When you have a baby with someone you love, it’s always a wonderful thing.”

Brian and Kerry share two daughters together, 19-year-old Molly and 17-year-old Lilly.

At the time of the pregnancy announcement, Brian admitted he had not yet told his ex-wife, telling OK! Magazine: “We’ve only told really, really close family and friends.”

Following his split from Kerry, Brian went on to marry Vogue Williams in 2012, before deciding to call it quits three years later.

Vogue is now happily married to Spencer Matthews and share two children, Theodore and their newborn daughter Gigi – who they welcomed in July.

Meanwhile, Kerry is engaged to Ryan Mahoney after two years of dating.

Brian and Danielle have been dating since 2016, and announced their engagement last December.