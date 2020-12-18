Kerry Katona admits she’s ‘never felt so ill’ after testing positive for Covid-19

The singer has urged fans to take the virus seriously

Kerry Katona admits she’s ‘never felt so ill’ after testing positive for...

Kerry Katona has revealed she’s tested positive for Covid-19.

The 40-year-old shared the scary news on Instagram, and urged fans to understand the seriousness of the virus.

Confirming she tested positive, Kerry wrote: “Never felt so poorly in all my life!!”

“Those who think this isn’t real, think again!! Absolutely heartbroken! Sending love and light to all those effected.”

Fans and friends shared messages of support in the comment section, including TV personality Lizzie Cundy.

Lizzie commented: “I’m so sorry my darling . Sending you all huge love.”

A fan also wrote: “Get well soon! Just remember most people recover just fine so try not to worry … just think of it as a bad case of the flu. Wishing you all a speedy recovery.”

On her Instagram Story, Kerry also revealed her fiancé Ryan Mahoney is unwell too.

She wrote: “Never felt so poorly. Both Ryan and I are held up in the bedroom.”

“My poor children. I honestly don’t know what to do. For all those who think Covid isn’t real, think again!”

Kerry is mum to five children – including Molly, 19, Lily Sue, 17, Heidi, 13, Maxwell, 12, and Dylan-Jorge, 6.