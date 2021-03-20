Kerry Katona ‘absolutely heartbroken’ over tragic death of family member

The TV personality has paid tribute to her on social media

Kerry Katona has revealed she’s “absolutely heartbroken” over the tragic death of her aunt Angela.

The 40-year-old shared the devastating news on Instagram, and told fans Angela was like a sister to her.

Posting old photos of them together, she wrote : “My crazy, beautiful Aunty (more my sister) sadly passed away yesterday! We’re all absolutely heartbroken!”

“Oh Ang I really wish I could rewind and tell you how much I love you and I always wanted to be you when I was little. I should of done more!”

“I love you Angela! My big sister! We had soooo many great adventures together. I can’t believe I’m even writing this post.”

In another post, the Atomic Kitten star shared more photos of her beloved aunt, and wrote: “Look at all those crazy adventures we went on! Angela I’m so sorry I’d give anything to rewind 💔💔💔.”

The past few months have been particularly tough for Kerry, as she battled Covid-19 at the end of last year.