Kerry Katona ‘absolutely heartbroken’ over tragic death of family member

The TV personality has paid tribute to her on social media

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
Kerry Katona has revealed she’s “absolutely heartbroken” over the tragic death of her aunt Angela.

The 40-year-old shared the devastating news on Instagram, and told fans Angela was like a sister to her.

Posting old photos of them together, she wrote : “My crazy, beautiful Aunty (more my sister) sadly passed away yesterday! We’re all absolutely heartbroken!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

“Oh Ang I really wish I could rewind and tell you how much I love you and I always wanted to be you when I was little. I should of done more!”

“I love you Angela! My big sister! We had soooo many great adventures together. I can’t believe I’m even writing this post.”

In another post, the Atomic Kitten star shared more photos of her beloved aunt, and wrote: “Look at all those crazy adventures we went on! Angela I’m so sorry I’d give anything to rewind 💔💔💔.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

The past few months have been particularly tough for Kerry, as she battled Covid-19 at the end of last year.

