Kensington Palace slam ‘inaccurate’ claims about Kate Middleton in rare statement

Kensington Palace have slammed Tatler magazine for publishing a cover story about Kate Middleton, which allegedly contains “a swathe of inaccuracies”.

In the article, sources claimed the Duchess of Cambridge is “exhausted” over her increased workload – after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year.

Insiders also alleged that Kate and Meghan fell out back in 2018, over an argument about Meghan’s bridesmaids wearing tights.

Responding to the story’s claims in a rare public statement, Kensington Palace said: “This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication.”

After Kensington Palace released their statement, a Tatler spokesperson hit back by saying: “Tatler’s Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources.”

“Kensington Palace knew we were running the ‘Catherine the Great’ cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it.”

“The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false,” they added.

